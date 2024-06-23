With fresh shower pouring in Bengaluru, the city has recently got a respite from the scorching heat and irritation. Now that the weather is at its best, it's time for all to step out and enjoy good food and drinks at their favourite restaurants. And if you are looking for something new, here we got some new menu launches from restaurants and bars across Bengaluru. So what are you waiting for? Go through the options and pick your favourite to visit with friends and family. Read on.

New Menu At Bengaluru Restaurants That You Must Try:

1. Toast & Tonic:

Looking for something refreshing this season? Head to the East Village-type international restaurant and gin bar Toast & Tonic for their latest cocktail menu. The latest edition of T&T's barcraft, curated by beverage consultant Nitin Tewari, includes "Beauty & The Brew'' blend of vodka, cold brew, coke, and salted caramel ice cream, "Jasper & Juju'' - a mix of dark rum, brandy, bitters, prosecco, orange, black tea, clarified milk, and nutmeg, "Gaga Goblet'' - a combination of blended whisky, triple sec, orgeat, lime, jalapeno, and cucumber soda and more. What makes these drinks yet more refreshing and soul-soothing are the organic and fresh ingredients used in the recipe, instead of artificial syrups and additives.





Where: 14/1, Wood St, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Photo Credit: Taste & Tonic

2. Monkey Bar:

Monkey Bar Bengaluru is taking its patrons on a flavorful journey across India with its 'Tales of India' cocktail menu. The restaurant has introduced new additions to its menu drawing inspiration from the diverse culinary traditions of various Indian regions, these new food additions promise to be a delight. Some delicious inclusions in the menu include 'Curry at 9' - Kerala-inspired curry gin, with caramelised coconut, vermouth and citric, 'Hey Daisy Fashioned' - the classic Daisy cocktail, with a twist in the tale showcasing tequila, Madurai tamarind, lime, agave and kafir in one glass, 'Rum Cha serves 2' - a cocktail made with Old Monk, masala tea cordial, Aperol, vermouth and lime and more. The food menu consists of 'Mutton Pulao', 'Lamb Stew', 'Prawn Cocktail' and more.





Where: No.1 First Floor, The Museum, Museum Rd, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

3. Kling Brewery:

Kling Brewery recently launched its new lunch combos, taking your taste buds for an unparalleled culinary adventure. Whether you're craving the fiery spices of North India, the tantalizing seafood of the Coast, the zesty delights of Thai cuisine, or the comforting classics of Continental fare, the place has crafted lunch combos that are set to dazzle and delight the patrons. Each of these combinations are carefully curated to offer a satisfying, well-rounded meal that leaves you feeling invigorated and content.





Where: 27, Ground Floor, Sattva Auro, Church St, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

4. SodaBottleOpenerWala:

Renowned for its vibrant Bombay Irani cafe ambience, the establishment is here with its latest cocktail menu, bursting with flavours and refreshing combinations. From the comforting warmth of tea 'Cutting Chai' to the aromatic allure of classic 'Parsi Dairy' and the botanical symphony of 'Hanging Garden & Lemongrass' - each concoction on the menu is a meticulously crafted masterpiece. Some other delicious offerings include 'Spiked Chowpatty' with coriander seeds-infused vodka, 'Matunga Unfiltered' - an interesting twist to the classic highball cocktail and more.





Where: Plot Number 25/ 4, Lavelle Road, opposite Harley Davidson Showroom, D' Souza Layout, Bengaluru





Photo Credit: Fatty Bao

5. The Fatty Bao:

The Fatty Bao, renowned for its delicious and creative take on Asian cuisine, has introduced an exciting new Sunday Brunch, with a promise to elevate the weekend dining experience. This special brunch focuses on interactive dining and unique presentations, with a menu featuring an array of delectable dishes crafted to delight every palate. The menu includes variety of starters like aromatic Charred Corn and Shiitake Brot, refreshing Green Mango and Papaya Salad andmore. Sushi enthusiasts can savour rolls like the Prawn Tempura and Avocado & Cream Cheese, while bao lovers will be delighted with options such as the savoury Panko Katsu Fish Bao and the rich Five Spice Chicken Bao. The main course selection includes dishes such as the sizzling Mapo Tofu and the slow-cooked Rendang Chicken Curry, and more.





Where: Lavelle Road, Bengaluru - 25/4, 1st floor, Lavelle Road, opposite Harley Davidson showroom, Bengaluru





Indira Nagar, Bengaluru - Third Floor, 610, 12th Main Rd, 7th Cross, HAL 2nd Stage, Indira Nagar, Bengaluru