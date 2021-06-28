When we think of a special meal or a cheat day meal, the one cuisine that leaps to the mind is Chinese. There is no better way to spruce up your lunch or dinner menu than by throwing in a delectable Chinese recipe into the mix. Now, if you are concerned that cooking Chinese dishes would mean having to execute some elaborate and lengthy processes, then fret not. We have some amazing yet simple recipes that can be prepared in about 30 minutes. This means, you will no longer have to wait for the weekend to dig into a plate of yummy Chinese food. Instead, you can easily make and enjoy these delicacies, whenever you want.





These recipes are super easy and quick to make, and are perfect for all the non-vegetarians out there. Given that they can be made in under 30 minutes, you can even pull this off on a busy work-from-home schedule. Take a look at the curated list.

5 Quick And Easy Chinese Recipes That Can Be Made In 30 Minutes:

1. Egg And Garlic Fried Rice:





This fried rice recipe is a classic and features a mix of vegetables and egg chunks. The inclusion of soya sauce, garlic and ginger give it a Chinese-style spin. With this recipe, you can serve piping hot rice within minutes; and do not forget the dash of garlic. Here is the recipe.





2. Stir-Fried Chilli Chicken:





The hot and happening stir-fried chilli chicken is loaded with flavours. This recipe is an amalgamation of chicken pieces, soya sauce, tomato puree, garlic and chillies. The best part is it can be made in well under 30 minutes. Check the recipe here.

3. Chicken Manchow Soup:





Manchow soup is a tried and tested crowd-pleaser. The peppery soup with chunks of chicken is the perfect dish if you are battling cold. This instant recipe is prepared with mushrooms, chicken, garlic, ginger and chillies. You can also use your favourite vegetables including carrots, cabbage, French beans etc. Here's the recipe.





4. Chicken Chowmein:





This classic 'Indian Chinese' recipe is favourite among foodies. Here, noodles are delicately tossed in chicken, soya, vinegar, chilli sauce, onions and garlic. What's not to love in this dish? Here's the recipe for you.





5. Chicken Lollipops:





One of the most popular dishes among Chinese appetizers, it is also the easiest to make. We recommend that you serve the dish with Szechuan sauce. This recipe will please people of all age groups. Check the recipe here.





Tell us which of these yummy dishes you are going to make first.