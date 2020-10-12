10-Year-Old Kerala Girl Cooks Record High Number Of Dishes In An Hour. Guess How Many?

A 10-year-old girl from Kerala has created a new record.

There is no denying the fact that there is an abundance of young talent all across India. Whether it's chess, spelling bee championships or other sporting tournaments, Indian children never cease to amaze. Budding whiz kids of the country have gained fame both in the country and abroad. One such amazing feat has been achieved by a youngster in the culinary field too. Ten-year-old Saanvi M Prajit, a girl from Ernakulam, Kerala, has created a record high number of dishes in less than an hour.





The young girl has created a whopping 33 dishes in less than one hour and therefore made a record for maximum number of dishes prepared by a child. At the mere age of 10, Saanvi M Prajit has earned herself a place in the Asia Book of Records as well the India Book of Records. Some of the items cooked by Saanvi include idli, waffle, corn fritters, mushroom tikka, uttapam, paneer tikka, egg bulls eye, sandwich, papdi chaat, fried rice, chicken roast, pancake, appam, and so on.





Saanvi M Prajit is daughter of Wing Commander of Indian Air Force Prajit Babu and Manjma hailing from Ernakulam. "The Asia Book of Records authorities watched online the cookery event organised at her Visakhapatnam residence. Besides, two gazetted officers were witness to the cooking of 33 items in an hour by Saanvi," her mother Manjima told PTI.





Manjima further said that Saanvi had always been fascinated by the kitchen and took to cooking at a very early age alongside her parents and grandparents. That's not all - Saanvi also has her own YouTube channel showcasing various easy recipes for her viewers. As for the inspiration behind all this, Saanvi says that she was inspired by her mother who is a star chef and cookery show finalist. In fact, she herself has participated in cookery shows and won accolades for her achievements in the culinary field.





Cooking 33 dishes in less than an hour is surely not an easy task. Kudos to Saanvi for acing the record, and we hope to more of her strides in the culinary world!







