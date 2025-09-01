Two Indian beer brands, Kingfisher and Simba, have gained international recognition at the World Beer Awards 2025. The Belgian-style Simba Wit won Silver, while Simba Stout earned Bronze in the India Country Winners - Taste category. Kingfisher Ultra (in the international lager style) won Gold and emerged as the country winner from India in the Taste category. Kingfisher Strong won a Silver in Seasonal: Oktoberfestbier/ Marzenm, Kingfisher Premium won a Lager Silver in Helles/Munchner, and Kingfisher Ultra Max won a Bronze in Seasonal: Maibock/ Helles Bock, reported PTI.





This recognition highlights the growing visibility of Indian breweries in competitions that traditionally feature long-established global names. Read more about the award-winning Indian beers below:

Indian Winners At World Beer Awards 2025

Kingfisher Ultra Lager Beer: This light golden, clear beer has a small, white head. The aroma presents a malt-forward profile with light bready notes as well as sweet corn and lemongrass. Balanced malt sweetness and hop bitterness unfold in the flavour, refreshing carbonation with a medium-dry finish," as described in the official announcement on the World Beer Awards website.

Kingfisher Strong: A robust lager with a clear golden hue, it opens with malty sweetness and citrusy hints, along with a touch of piney hops. The finish is dry and slightly bitter.

Kingfisher Premium: A classic pale lager that features gentle malt and subtle floral-citrus aromas. It has a smooth body and a refreshing, mild finish.

Kingfisher Ultra Max: A pale golden, higher-strength lager that has lightly sweet malt edges, delicate bitterness and floral hop notes. It boasts a balanced, clean, and cool finish.

Simba Wit: This is a Belgian-style wheat beer brewed with orange peel, coriander. It has a vibrant citrus aroma.

Simba Stout: A dark, dry stout with chocolate and coffee notes. It has a creamy texture and a slightly bitter finish.

The World Beer Awards is an annual competition that identifies and rewards the best beers from around the globe. Judges assess entries across various categories and countries. The awards are known for their blind-tasting process. Beers are judged without branding; the focus is solely on quality, style, and flavour. Participation and recognition at international competitions such as the World Beer Awards help Indian brands showcase their quality to both domestic customers and overseas markets.