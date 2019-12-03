73 Percent Of Urban Rich Protein Deficient In India: 11 High-Protein Foods  

Protein is an essential macronutrient that is required to carry out many body functions.

Protein deficiency is more prevalent in India than you think. Like iron and calcium deficiency, protein deficiency is also common among Indians, say experts. The experts also revealed that not many Indians are aware of its importance in their diet.





According to the findings of a latest survey by the Indian Market Research Bureau (IMRB), it was revealed that 73 per cent of urban rich is protein deficient with 93 percent of them unaware about their daily protein requirements.





Interestingly, these revelations find resonance in the Inbody-IPSOS study of 2018 which said that 71 percent of Indians have poor muscle health and 68 percent have lower protein content than adequate levels.





According to the National Sample Survey Office (2011-12), rural households consumed 56.5g of protein (reduced from 60.2g in 1993-94), while urban households were taking in 55.7g (57.2g in 1993-94).





According to experts sedentary lifestyles and inadequate protein-deficient diets impact muscle health severely.

Protein is an essential macronutrient that is required to carry out many body functions. Called the building block of life, protein helps build muscle. They help aid weight loss by inducing satiety and keeping you from mindless noshing. They help facilitate many hormonal functions.





Since humans constantly lose protein through normal physiological losses and it needs to be replenished through diet or supplements.





"A sedentary lifestyle and inadequate protein diet can lead to poor muscle health which may affect productivity of adults," Nandan Joshi, Danone India's head of medical affairs, told IANS.

"The loss of muscle mass starts as early as in the 30s. We lose about 3-5 per cent muscle every decade. However, by consuming adequate protein and engaging in physical activity, we can control the muscle loss and stay active," Joshi added.





The IMRB study was conducted in seven cities with 73 percent of people surveyed being protein deficient.





"Since protein is such an integral part of our diet, one should strive to consume an adequate amount of protein in daily diet -- one gm/kg of body weight. For example, an egg contains six gm, so either you can fulfil your requirement through diet or through supplements," Joshi said.





Protein-Rich Sources

The quality of protein is assessed by the presence of all essential amino acids as well as its digestibility. Good quality protein could come from meat, fish, milk, eggs as well as legumes, pulses, nuts and seeds. Here are 11 Protein -Rich Foods You Should Consider Including In Your Diet





1. Eggs

2. Salmon

3. Chicken

4. Turkey

5. Legumes like rajma, chana, peas

6. Pulses like moong dal, masoor, chana dal

7. Almonds

8. Peanuts

9. Flaxseeds

10. Tofu

11. Edmame





(With inputs from IANS)







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



