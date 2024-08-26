A video of a 75-year-old woman selling bread pakoras on a street in Surat, Gujarat, with a unique recipe has everyone talking. Her pakodas are wrapped in spring roll sheets! In the clip, she takes out the raw bread pakoras and puts them in hot oil. She then transfers them to a tray kept on the counter and lets them cool. The bread pakora was stuffed with cheese, paneer and capsicum. Before serving she cuts the crispy pakora into 4-5 pieces and sprinkles chaat masala on it. The clip was shared by food blogger, Amar Sirohi, on Instagram. He mentioned that a plate costs Rs 30. The side note read, “75 Years Old Hardworking Lady Selling Unique Bread Pakoras in Surat.”

The video has gained over 25 million views. Many users wanted details about the location of the 75-year-old grandmother's stall.

A user said, "Dheere dheere Gujarat ke bujurg puri duniya ki inspiration ban rahe he. [Slowly, the elderly people are acting as an inspiration to everyone.]"

"Yaar so beautiful, and wow wow grandmother," another added.

As per some, the bread pakora is "something unique and looking tasty."

"Esi dikhni wali sweet amma bahut tasty food banati hain. [Grandmothers prepare yummy food.],' read a comment.

A few called the grandmother “cute.”

A person wondered, “Paneer, cheese, bread, oil, masala, aloo, butter, capsicum for Rs 30.”

In the middle of this, some raised concerns about the oil used for the purpose.

A user called it, “Crude oil.”

Well, if you want to prepare yummy and crispy bread pakora this monsoon, here is the recipe.