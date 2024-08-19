Coffee is a beverage that many of us enjoy on the move. It is a popular choice for a quick pick-me-up, whether made at home and carried in portable mugs or taken away from a favourite cafe. But have you ever seen someone making coffee in a plastic bag? If not, let us tell you about a video that is making the rounds on Instagram. The text overlay on the video reads, "Making my boyfriend a coffee to go.” The video begins with a vlogger using a plastic ziplock bag instead of a traditional travel mug. She starts by pouring coffee and ice into the bag and then adds a splash of cream.

After sealing the ziplock bag tightly, she shakes it well to mix the ingredients. Finally, she inserts a straw into the bag, creating a portable coffee bag. Watch the complete viral video below:



The video has amassed almost a million views. Here's how people reacted to it:





One user wrote, "Imagine driving around, holding that and trying to drink it...the most ridiculous thing I've seen."





Another commented, "He can't take a cup out of the house?"





"That's not coffee, that's diabetes in a bag," read a comment





Many said, “Just use a cup.”





An Instagrammer chimed in saying, “Trusted the process and you exceeded my low expectations.”





A person jokingly suggested, “Make sure you put that baggie in another bag so he can carry it around.”





"Why would you do that that's the worst idea I've ever seen if you are taking it in the car it would be a disaster. You know they make lids for cups..and plastic cups," wrote someone.





Someone joked, "This is way better than just pouring coffee in your pocket when you need to go somewhere!"





What do you think about this viral video? Tell us in the comments.

