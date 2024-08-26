Momos lover can never get enough of this dish. The steamed and juicy delights dipped in spicy red sauce make our tummy do the happy dance. From fried to to tandoori to simple steam ones, we all have a favourite version of momos. Many people also experiment with bizarre momos recipes. From maaza momos to gulab jamun momos, this yummy street snack has been a target of unbelievable combinations. Now, there is a new fusion that has everyone talking. Presenting, momos with dry fruits. No, we are not joking. In a viral Instagram reel shared by video creator Foodler (@realfoodler), a Delhi vendor is seen explaining how to make momos with dry fruits.

First, he adds lots of butter in a pan. Then he puts dry fruits — almonds, raisins and cashews. He then adds onions, carrots and capsicum to the mix. After cooking it for a few seconds, he adds cream, cheese sauce and mayonnaise. Next, he adds salt, garam masala and red chilli powder to the gravy and cooks it for another few minutes. Finally, he puts pieces of pre-fried paneer momos in this heavy white-sauce gravy. Dry fruit paneer momos are ready.

The video has clocked 8.6 million views on Instagram. Desis have failed to understand the need for such a dish. Take a look at the comments section:





One wrote, “Justice for dry fruits." A person wrote, “The audacity to charge 240 for that.”





“I felt acidity when he poured liquid cheese,” read a comment. A user said, “Never in my life will I want to eat such momos."

"Aayein," Swiggy Instamart shared their confused reaction. "I feel pity for the momos," another wrote.





What do you think of this dry fruit momos recipe? Share your views in the comments section.