Actor Anita Hassanandani’s Baby Shower Was All About Fun, Food And Friends (See Pics)

TV actress Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy are all set to embrace parenthood soon. To celebrate their new journey, her friends from the industry threw a lavish baby shower on Sunday that was everything cute and charming. Hosted by producer and Anita's close friend Ekta Kapoor, the party was attended by celebrities, including Karan Patel, Krystal D'Souza, Urvashi Dholakia, Karisma Tanna, Sanya Irani, Ridhima Pandit and more. The guests took to their respective Instagram handles to share snippets from the festivity. Take a look:



































Along with fun and enthusiasm, the party included a cute chocolate cake with white fondant and yellow stars on it. It also had a cute baby-model, sleeping on a crescent moon. But what grabbed the eyeballs was the quote written on the cake. It read, "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, How we wonder what you are!" Alongside, there was a lavish spread that included croissants, kebabs, sandwiches, dhokla, kachori and more.

















Mom-to-be Anita also took to her Instagram handle to share some images from the party and captioned them, "about my perfect baby-shower". She was seen wearing a beautiful yellow outfit by designer Kanika Mittal, with a cute baby bump and mommy-glow.





The 39-year-old actress, who was last seen in popular TV serial 'Naagin 5', tied the knots with entrepreneur Rohit Reddy in 2013. Known to be one of the cutest couples of the Telly-Town, the couple announced their pregnancy in October via Instagram.





























We wish the couple all the best for their new new journey!