When going fruit shopping, can you identify if the fruits are ripe enough to buy? If you remain confused and often end up buying unripe fruit, this article is for you. Red and juicy pomegranates are a delicious fruit enjoyed by all. However, not everyone knows how to identify a ripe pomegranate by just looking at it. In a recent video on Instagram, Private Chef Divya Butani (@theveggiewifey) explained 3 tricks to identify a ripe pomegranate and differentiate it from an unripe one. The tutorial video has gone viral on Instagram, clocking more than a million views.

Here Are 3 Tips To Choose A Perfectly Ripe Pomegranate

The following simple tricks are shared by Chef Butani in the video:

1. Check The Shape Of The Pomegranate

A ripe one should be a hexagon shape with ridges that are obvious and pop out of the skin. One that is not ripe will be smooth and round, with no obvious ridges. Don't worry too much about the bruises on the skin, it's not the best indicator of what is inside.

2. Check The Weight Of The Pomegranate

It should be heavy with all the juice packed inside the seeds and an unripe pomegranate will be comparatively lighter.





3. Check The Sound Of The Pomegranate

When you knock on it, the pomegranate should produce a rich, hollow sound.







Buying a nice and ripe pomegranate is great, but do you know how to quickly peel it? Many people find it tedious to cut and extract all the seeds out of the pomegranate skin. In the same video, Chef Butani also shared some simple steps to quickly remove all the seeds.

5 Steps To Take Out All The Juicy Pomegranate Seeds In Under 5 Minutes:

1. Slit the top off by gently pressing a knife around the crown of the pomegranate.





2. Next, search for the dividers. In order to not cut through any seeds, slit downwards, following the wall dividers. Be sure to leave a one-inch gap at the bottom so everything stays in place.





3. Now separate the pomegranate by gently pulling out each section. Remove the inner white tissue and flip the pomegranate over a large bowl of water.





4. Using the back of a spatula, gently tap on the skin to release the seeds. Remove any excess tissue from the bowl.





5. Strain out the seeds from the water and there you have all the ripe and juicy pomegranate seeds to enjoy.





Did you find these pomegranate-related tips and tricks useful? Share with us in the comments section.