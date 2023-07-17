Quinoa has become a popular choice for fitness enthusiasts due to its rich nutritional profile. It is packed with essential nutrients such as high protein, fiber, magnesium, Vitamin B, iron, calcium, and potassium, making it a preferred seed among fitness enthusiasts. You might be wondering why we are suddenly discussing quinoa. Well, an interesting incident unfolded when a Twitter user claimed to have received a bag filled with quinoa instead of a camera lens worth Rs 90,000, which he had ordered from Amazon. The incident came to light when the customer, Arun Kumar Meher, tweeted a picture of his received order, expressing his belief that it was a "big scam by Amazon."

Urging for a prompt resolution to the situation, Arun shared two pictures along with his tweet. The first photo displayed an unopened white box labeled "Sigma." In the subsequent image, a bag filled with quinoa was found inside the camera lens bag. Placed beneath the black camera lens bag was a handwritten note for Amazon, which revealed that Arun had ordered a Sigma 24-70 f 2.8 lens from Amazon on July 5. The note also mentioned that Arun received an already opened box. Arun's tweet expressed, "Ordered a 90K INR camera lens from Amazon, they have sent a lens box with a packet of quinoa seeds inside instead of the lens. Big scam by Amazon India and Apparel Retail. The lens box was also opened. Solve it ASAP." Take a look:

Continuing in the comments section of his post, the customer claimed that during his conversation with customer care, the e-commerce giant stated that they are currently "investigating" the incident. However, Arun Kumar Meher expressed his dissatisfaction, stating that this should not have occurred in the first place and that it is "completely unacceptable." He tweeted, "Amazon is claiming to investigate the case, but how did this happen in the first place? This is unacceptable. Please resolve it promptly by either sending me the lens I ordered or refunding my money."

Soon after, Amazon responded to the customer's post in the comments section and issued an apology. The company stated, "We apologize for the issue regarding the incorrect item. Since you have already reported this to our support team, they might have requested you to wait for a specific time frame. We kindly ask for your patience and to wait until the mentioned time frame for an update. We appreciate your understanding." In another comment, they also advised him not to disclose his account details and order ID publicly.

