The internet is a storehouse of information for recipes, cooking techniques and hacks. We often come across some time-saving tricks that can prove extremely beneficial in the kitchen. However, all these hacks may not be suitable for people living across the world in different temperatures and climate conditions. Sometimes, these so-called cooking hacks may actually prove to be quite dangerous. Recently, a woman named Shafia Bashir was in shock when she tried cooking eggs in her microwave and suffered burns and injuries on her face. Take a look:

Also Read: 5 Poached Egg Recipes To Put Together For Breakfast In Just 10 Mins

The 37-year-old was making poached eggs using a recipe she found online. According to the recipe, boiled water had to be poured into a mug before adding the egg and then putting it in the microwave for a couple of minutes. All this worked fine, but the moment Bashir added a cold spoon into the mug to eat the egg, it 'erupted like a fountain' and caused scalding on the right side of her face. The burns were stinging for almost 12 hours, and Bashir was rushed to the emergency ward in a nearby hospital. She called it the most excruciating pain of her life and has vowed never to eat eggs again.

"It was a terrifying time for me. I was in absolute agony. I just don't want anyone else going through that, because it is trending on TikTok... It was the most excruciating pain in my life. My face has healed now, luckily with no scars. I used Vaseline, Sudocrem, whatever I could get my hands on," said Shafia Bashir to the Independent.

Thus, it is important to follow the right recipes and instructions while trying viral recipes online. If you are confused about a recipe, ask a home chef or an expert before you experiment yourself. If you are looking for a quick breakfast recipe for poached eggs that is ready in a matter of minutes, click here.