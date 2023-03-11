The search for a quick and easy breakfast recipe is a never-ending one. We are always on the lookout for dishes that can be made quickly and easily in a matter of minutes first thing in the morning. This is especially because mornings are extremely rushed and we hardly have time to cook. Whenever we are in doubt what to cook, eggs always come to our rescue! We find so many wonderful egg recipes out there - from boiled eggs to poached eggs, omelettes to croquettes and more. Here we have a quick and easy breakfast recipe for you - poached eggs in a microwave. These eggs can be prepared quickly and easily in a matter of just 2 minutes.





(Also Read: 5 Poached Egg Recipes To Put Together For Breakfast In Just 10 Mins)

Poached egg can now be made in a microwave.

For the unversed, poached egg is a kind of egg wherein the yolk is runny and the outside white part has become cooked. When you cut the resulting egg, you get a delicious egg dish that tastes excellent when served with hot, buttered toast or sausages on the side. Usually, poached eggs are made in a pot of boiling water, but with this hack - you needn't bring that pot of water to boil on the stove. Rather, you can straightaway use a microwave to cook delicious poached eggs in a matter of minutes!





"Bet you didn't know you could make perfect poached eggs in the microwave. Watch more quick tips and cooking with comedians on our YouTube," read the caption to the post. The clip was shared on Instagram Reels by the popular page @funnypeoplemakingfood. In the clip, chef Erica Swides explained how poached eggs can actually be cooked in the microwave in a matter of minutes. The humble dish does not require any cumbersome processes or techniques and is completely beginner-friendly.

Here Is How To Make Poached Eggs In A Microwave In 2 Minutes By Chef Erica Swides:

Take a microwave-safe bowl or ramekin which has a deep bottom. Now, crack an egg into it and keep it aside. The depth of the bowl should be at least twice as much as the cracked egg. Cover the egg with some water, at least half an inch or an inch. Make sure the egg is properly submerged under the water. Microwave the bowl for about 40-50 seconds or less depending upon the wattage of your microwave. You could also start with 30 seconds and see how cooked the egg is before adding more time duration to it. Take it out from the microwave, remove the water and enjoy the poached egg!

Once you cut into the egg, you will see that it is perfectly poached and ready to eat! How simple and convenient right? We bet this quick and easy recipe will become your go-to for weekday mornings, making breakfast simpler and more hassle-free.

Watch the full recipe video here: