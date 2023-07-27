Fast food chain Burger King is known for its quirky marketing campaigns not just in India, but all over the world. We see how they engage with their fans and followers through witty posts and quirky new products. In the recent past, Burger King has been in the news for reasons more than one. Burger King Thailand had launched a new burger on their menu called the 'real cheese' burger. Rather than a patty, the burger had layers of cheese slices inside it. And now, another item on their menu has grabbed eyeballs on the internet. Take a look:











Called the 'Real Meat' burger, the product was launched just a couple of weeks back. Rather than the usual patty, it has a huge five-inch patty which is flame-grilled and delicious. Further, you can add any number of patties to your burger up to a maximum of 100 patties. The meaty delight can be purchased at a price of 339 Baht or INR 815 for the three-patty version.

Meanwhile, every additional patty can be added at 100 Baht or INR 240 each. In fact, a blogger actually purchased the 100-patty version at a cost of 10,000 Baht or INR 24,000. He could be seen eating the giant burger that seemed no less than a food challenge. Take a look:







This is not the only time that Burger King has been in the news. Previously, Burger King in Brazil launched a new pink-sauce burger inspired by the movie 'Barbie'. There was also a strawberry-flavoured milkshake to go with it. Click here for the full story.