If there is one food that spells indulgence with every bite, it has to be a burger. Soft and fluffy burger buns stuffed with a scrumptious patty, veggies, cheese and sauces - we could enjoy burgers at practically any time of the day. It comes as no surprise that burgers are probably the most hot-selling fast food items all over the world. Burger chains such as McDonald's, Burger King and Wendy's often keep reinventing their menus introducing new and exciting items as per the local preferences. And one recent innovation by Burger King Thailand has left internet users intrigued. The fast food outlet introduced a new burger with no patty and 20 slices of cheese. Take a look:











Calling it 'the real cheese burger', the burger chain posted the ads on their Facebook profile. The burger is priced at 109 baht (Rs 257 approximately). Rather than having a patty and vegetables, as is the case in usual burgers, the real cheeseburger had just twenty slices of cheese. It seemed to be ideal for cheese lovers and a witty take on the American cheeseburger which actually has a patty inside it.

A number of Twitter users reacted to the announcement made by Burger King Thailand. Several of them tried the burger and shared their reviews. "It's not bad, especially if you like cheese, this one is perfect. But be warned of the share you're eating because of health concerns," wrote one user. Others said that they definitely wanted to try this unique burger filled with only cheese inside it.

Would you try this burger made with just cheese inside it? Tell us in the comments.