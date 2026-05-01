Mango based desserts are one of the biggest joys of summer, bringing together freshness, sweetness and a burst of tropical flavour in every bite. From chilled treats to creamy delights, there is something about mango that instantly lifts the mood on a hot day. If you enjoy desserts that are not just sweet but also a little tangy and bold, there is one trending treat you should not miss. Introducing chatpata mango pops. They combine the goodness of mango with a surprising twist that makes them even more irresistible. This easy and exciting recipe was shared by the Instagram page @myflavourfuljourney.

What Are Chatpata Mango Pops And Why Are They Popular?

Chatpata mango pops are a fun twist on traditional popsicles, combining sweet mango with spicy and tangy flavours. They are popular because they mimic Indian street style snacks that balance heat, sourness and sweetness. Their bold taste and refreshing feel make them perfect for summer cravings.





Also Read: Making Mango Ice Cream At Home? Don't Make These 6 Errors

Are Chatpata Mango Pops Healthy?

Chatpata mango pops can be a healthier treat compared to packaged desserts as they use fresh fruit. Mango provides vitamins like vitamin C and antioxidants that support immunity. However, the added sugar and masala should be adjusted based on personal preferences for a balanced option.

How To Make Chatpata Mango Pops | Mango Pops Recipe

Start by cutting the mango into pieces and transferring them to a blender jar. Blend until smooth to form a puree, then pour it into ice cream popsicle moulds. Freeze for a few hours until set. Next, mix Kashmiri red chilli paste with tamarind paste, ketchup, powdered sugar, black salt, cumin powder, amchur powder and lemon juice. Stir well to combine. In a separate bowl, mix Kashmiri red chilli powder with cumin powder, powdered sugar, black salt and a pinch of regular salt. Unmould the mango popsicles, dip them in the chilli paste and coat them with the prepared masala. That's it, your chatpata mango pops are ready to enjoy!

Watch the full recipe video below:



How Should You Serve Chatpata Mango Pops?

These mango pops are best served chilled straight from the freezer for a refreshing experience. You can roll them in extra masala just before serving for more flavour. They make a great snack for summer parties or as a fun twist to end a meal.

Can You Adjust The Spice Level In Chatpata Mango Pops?

Yes, you can easily control the spice level based on your taste. Reduce the quantity of red chilli paste or powder for a milder version. You can also add more tangy elements like lemon juice or tamarind to balance the heat.





Also Read: The Right Way To Eat Mangoes To Avoid Falling Sick





A perfect mix of sweet, spicy and tangy, these mango pops are a refreshing treat you will keep coming back to.