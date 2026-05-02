There's something special about discovering a comfort food that instantly grabs your attention. When it comes to celebrity favourites, Deepika Padukone's love for ema datshi often gets food lovers curious. This classic Bhutanese dish is known for its bold flavours and simple ingredients. But imagine taking that same beloved dish and giving it a wholesome twist with eggs. It adds a new layer of richness while still keeping the original charm intact. Perfect for those who enjoy experimenting with familiar flavours, this version feels both comforting and exciting. The recipe was shared by the Instagram page @cookwithsu_.

Ema Datshi: Deepika Padukone's Favourite Bhutanese Dish And Why It's So Popular

Ema Datshi is a traditional Bhutanese dish made with chillies and cheese, known for its rich and comforting flavours. It perfectly blends spice with creamy textures, making it both simple and satisfying. Reportedly loved by Deepika Padukone, the dish reflects her connection to unique and wholesome foods. Its bold taste and minimal ingredients make it a standout favourite among food lovers.





Also Read: Watch: Blogger Makes Deepika Padukone's Favourite Dish - Ema Datshi

How Is Egg Ema Datshi Different From Traditional Ema Datshi?

Egg ema datshi is a variation of the classic dish that includes eggs for added flavour and nutrition. While traditional ema datshi focuses mainly on chillies and cheese, this version feels more filling. The eggs bring a soft texture and boost the protein content. It also makes the dish more accessible for those who prefer milder flavours. Overall, it turns a simple recipe into a wholesome meal.

How To Make Egg Ema Datshi | Ema Datshi Recipe

Start by heating butter in a pan and adding minced garlic. Toss in slit green chillies and sauté until fragrant. Add a little water and let it simmer. Then add cheese slices and stir well until the cheese melts completely. Season with salt and black pepper, then turn off the heat. In another pan, heat some butter and crack open the eggs. Sprinkle a bit of salt and pour the prepared cheese mixture over the eggs. Cook for a few minutes until done, then serve hot.

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Is Ema Datshi Very Spicy And Can You Make A Milder Version?

Yes, ema datshi is usually quite spicy as it uses a generous amount of chillies. However, you can easily adjust the spice level to suit your taste. Using fewer green chillies or replacing them with milder peppers works well. Adding more cheese can also balance the heat and make it creamier. This way, even those who prefer less spice can enjoy the dish.

What Do People Usually Serve With Ema Datshi?

Ema datshi is most commonly served with steamed rice, which helps balance its rich and spicy flavour. The simplicity of rice complements the bold taste of the dish perfectly. Some people also serve it with flatbreads or lightly sauteed vegetables. It can work as both a main dish or a side. The combination makes for a warm and satisfying meal.





Also Read: 15-Minute Protein-Rich Egg Poha Recipe For A Healthy Breakfast





So, if you love bold flavours and comforting meals, egg ema datshi is definitely worth trying.