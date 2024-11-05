Malai chaap has become popular as an appetiser and street food, particularly in North India. However, do you know how it is made in bulk? In a video shared on Instagram, we could see the making process of the vegetarian delicacy. The clip begins with a man deep-frying big chunks of soya sticks in a kadhai. After it turns golden brown, he takes out the sticks and places them in a different container. The next step is to add various spices and oil to the soybeans. After mixing it all up, he pierces the soy chunks with skewers and cooks it in a desi tandoor. After garnishing it with some spices and cream, malai chaap is ready.

Also Read: Watch: Unhygienic Making Process Of Soan Papdi Goes Viral, Leaves Internet Disgusted

The post garnered 1 million views within 2 days on Instagram as several users shared their reactions in the comments section. One person said, “Waah,” while another commented, “Badhiya.” Several others dropped heart eyes and fire emojis as their token of appreciation.

Also Read:Viral Video Shows "Pineapple Jalebi" Being Made At Surat Shop, Foodies React

Previously, the same handle shared the recipe for dhaba-style dal makhani. The video started with the cook adding oil to a utensil and heating it with some spices. Next, he adds some pre-made gravy, black beans and kidney beans to the oil. He tops it up with a full bottle of cream and a big chunk of butter. After that, he adds some water to the dal to lighten its consistency. Lastly, the cook adds some salt and red chilli to the mix and garnishes it with cream on top. What do you think of these behind-the-scenes videos from the making of your favourite food? Let us know in the comments section.