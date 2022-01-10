Soybean is one versatile ingredient that has been getting a lot of buzz around the culinary industry. It has so many delicious by-products like soy milk, soya chunks, tofu, soya chaap, soya keema and many more. Soya chaap is quite popular among Indians! The firm yet soft texture of the soya chaap is what makes it so delicious. That's not all, the soya chaap resembles meat but it is vegetarian, making it an ingredient that everybody can enjoy. A dish made from soya chaap is often considered a delicacy in dinner parties as this unique ingredient makes for an interesting dish. So, if you have been looking for ways to add soya chaap to your menu, then we have found the recipes for some delicious snacks made from soya chaap.





Here Are 5 Soya Chaap Snacks You Must Try:

1. Malai Chaap

Malai soya chaap has a creamy, luscious and succulent texture that will tantalise your taste buds. It is one of those dishes that you can easily find in any restaurant and even at weddings. This snack is super easy to make.





Click here for the recipe for Malai Chaap.

Chaap roll is a delicious snack.

2. Chaap Roll

If you are looking for new and delicious ways to spruce up the soya chaap, then why not make a masaledaar roll with it. All you need to do is marinate the soya chaap in spices, and then wrap it in a layered paratha and the roll is ready!





Click here for the recipe for Chaap Roll.

3. Tandoori Chaap

We all love eating tandoori chicken, paneer tikka and aloo tikka, don't we?! With this recipe, we will get the same tantalising and spicy flavours in the form of the delicious soya chaap. Serve tandoori chaap at dinner parties.





Click here for the recipe for Tandoori Chaap.

Serve tandoori chaap with green chutney.

4. Chilli Chaap

Chilli chaap mixes the classic Indo-Chinese flavours of chilli paneer and chilli chicken in this recipe. All you need to do is the first boil, fry the chaap and toss it in various sauces and spices to add that extra zing in flavour.





Click here for the recipe for Chilli Chaap.

5. Chatpati Chaap Roll

Are you a big fan of kathi roll? Then this might be the perfect snack for you. The soya chaap is bathed in sweet and sour seasoning, cooked and then placed on a roti that has a series of delicious fillings. If you have leftover roti, then you can whip up this snack in minutes.





Click here for the recipe for Chatpati Chaap Roll.





Try out these recipes and tell us which one is your favourite in the comments section.



