On Diwali, the ever-famous Soan Papdi returns to the spotlight without fail. Now, an unexpected video of the making process of the sweet has surfaced online. The clip showed some men preparing Soan Papdi under some questionable conditions. As expected, the video drew strong backlash from the viewers. The video begins by showing a large pile of Soan Papdi dough, followed by one of the men taking a spoonful of it outside. He flattens it on a sheet before treating it with gas. After heating the raw Soan Papdi material and exposing it to oil or ghee, it was attached to a wall and kneaded till it attained a shiny texture. Later in the video, a group of men were seen pulling the Soan Papdi base to stretch it into softer and longer threads. Given how the food was made, some suggested it was a very unhygienic procedure.





Reacting to the post, people have reflected on the unclean methods used to prepare the Soan Papdi. One user said, “Hygiene is absolutely illegal in this goddamn country.” Another added, “I ate an entire box of soan papdi today. How can I vomit it?”

Someone else commented, “India should ban street food. Yes, people have to make a living, but maintaining hygiene should be the standard.” A comment read, “At this point, I can't no longer support my country. Wtf is this?”

A user said, "This is why I don't like soan papdi."

Someone joked, "And we keep transferring this mithai from our home to someone else's. Seems the most hygienic to me."