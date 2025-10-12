Every Diwali, amidst the glittering diyas, the crackle of fireworks, and the aroma of festive feasts, one sweet treat quietly steals the show – soan papdi. Neatly packed in its glossy golden box, it is the most recognisable Diwali gift of all. Passed along from friend to neighbour, from colleague to relative, a single box can travel miles – a running joke that everyone receives soan papdi but few actually open it to eat. Yet, no Diwali feels quite complete without it. This flaky, melt-in-your-mouth sweet has achieved cult status – equal parts tradition and meme. Whether you love it, laugh at it, or regift it, soan papdi has woven itself into the very fabric of the festive season.





Recently, an Instagram video that went viral gave the internet an inside view into the making of this classic sweet. Shot inside a large sweet-making unit, the clip showed workers pouring generous amounts of oil, sugar, and all-purpose flour into gigantic mixers.





The mixture is cooked and then hand-stretched – pulled, kneaded, and layered meticulously to achieve that iconic, thread-like flakiness. Each golden mass is then portioned, shaped, and cut into cubes.

Take a look at the video below:

The post was cheekily captioned, “Guess the name of this mithai,” and the internet instantly knew the answer – none other than soan papdi. The comments section was flooded with reactions.





A user wrote, “Soan Papdi — the sweet that travels more than I do during Diwali.” Another one added, “Diwali matlab Soan Papdi. (Diwali means Soan Papdi.)”





Someone joked, “That mithai jisko har koi forward karta hai lekin khata koi nahi. (The sweet that everyone passes over but no one eats.)”





Many pointed out that the sweet was prepared in an “unhygienic way.” A person noted, “Authentic Soan Papdi besan se banti hai, not maida. (Authentic Soan Papdi is made from gram flour, not refined flour.)”

