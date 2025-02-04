Guinness World Records(GWR) recently shared yet another video of a food-related feat and it has grabbed a lot of eyeballs on social media. The food item in focus in this post is noodles and we see a man pulling multiple strands of the same to reduce their width as far as possible. The man featured is Li Enhai from China and he's the one who managed to set the Guinness World Record for the thinnest handmade noodle. His creation was measured to be just 0.18 mm! As per GWR, he accomplished this on the set of Lo Show Dei Record, in Milan, Italy, on 22 February 2024. "Li has taken back his record by beating the current record by 0.04 mm," GWR added. Watch the clip below:

In the comment section, several users applauded the man's skills. Some people were not as impressed. The thinness of the noodles reminded a few of them of the minute strands of the popular Indian sweet, soan papdi. Check out some of the reactions from Instagram below:





"How awesome!!"





"I must say.... This is valid."





"That's fantastic."





"He's got talent."





"It's getting outta hand."





"What is new here? Visit India ones and try soan papdi..this is the same thing."





"It looks like Soan Papdi pulling."





Before this, a video showing a person setting the world record for the "most fried rice tossed and caught with a ladle in 30 seconds" received a lot of interest online. According to GWR, Uncle Roger managed to catch 1240 g of fried rice in half a minute. He demonstrated exceptional balance and speed, flawlessly tossing the rice without spilling a single grain from the wok. Click here to read the full story.





Also Read: Man Crushes 52 Eggs With Elbows In A Minute, Sets Guinness World Record