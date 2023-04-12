Bread dishes like vada pav and pav bhaji are famous street foods in India. These are savoury dishes which are served as a combination of soft pavs with vegetable bhaji or with deep-fried vada filled inside the pavs. They are easy to make and are rich in taste. What's better is that one can even transform them into a new dish as per their choice of fillings and curries. But who would have thought of combining these two snacks together? A video of a street vendor from Ahmedabad has been doing the rounds on the internet for making a fusion of vada pav and pav bhaji into a bite-sized pav pakoda.





The video was posted by an Ahmedabad-based food blogger on Instagram handle 'foodie_addicted_". The blogger termed this dish as "world ka smallest pav pakoda" (world's smallest pav pakodas). The video shows the food vendor holding tiny pavs and filling them with spicy masala which looks similar to bhaji. He then passes it to another person who dips them in a thick besan batter and further fries them in hot oil.





The food blogger captioned the video "kya aapne khaya kabhi? Such a cute and tiny Pav Pakoda enjoying at Ahmedabad. Location: Dehgam Na Famous, Opp-DMart Nikol, Ahmedabad."





Many people were left amazed after seeing the unique way of making pav pakoda, whereas others were worried about the hygiene. A user commented, "In sab ne gloves pehne hote to kya baat hoti." (Things would have been different if they all wore gloves).





Another user appreciated the seller; she said, "Don't worry about hygiene..! The more you focus on hygiene, the more diseases you will get, according to my personal experience. Support that grandfather, show your love, eat and let him earn some money being kind is so amazing."





Whereas another user made fun about the tiny size of pav pakodas; he commented, "Pack karna 50-100 chotu pav." (pack 50 to 100 pieces).





What are your views about this dish? Drop your feedback in the comment section below.