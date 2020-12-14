SEARCH
Alia Bhatt's 'Sunday Mood' Revealed Her Love For This Hot Brew (See Pic) 

On Sunday morning, the actor posted an interesting story that will make you scream 'relatable!'

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: December 14, 2020 12:18 IST

Alia Bhatt lovers her hot cup of chai

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt loves her cup of chai and how. Reportedly, the actress has a tea bar at her home, where both she and her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, store the teas they have collected from their travels from around the world. On Sunday morning, the actor posted an interesting story that will make you scream 'relatable' (if you happen to be a chai lover, that is). In the Instagram story shared by her, the actor was presumably enjoying the morning view from her balcony with her hot brew. The caption read "Sunday Mood." The best weekend plans ever, we say!  

Newsbeep

Alia Bhatt was last seen in 'Sadak 2' that released on a popular OTT platform. The film was a sequel of 'Sadak' that released in the year 1991. This was the first time she was being directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. Unfortunately, the film performed very poorly and failed to impress both masses and critics, alike. However, Alia has a slew of interesting projects lined up ahead of her. She would be playing the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', wherein she would be essaying the role of a brothel owner, Gangubai. She is also starring opposite beau Ranbir Kapoor in 'Brahmastra'. The Ayan Mukherji directorial may also hit the screens finally next year.  

