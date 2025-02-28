Ahead of Ramadan, King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited London's iconic Indian restaurant, Darjeeling Express, owned by British-Indian chef Asma Khan. On February 26, Khan shared a video on Instagram showing the royal duo inside the restaurant's kitchen, actively packing dates and biryani for donation to local hospitals. The video begins with King Charles and Queen Camilla standing in front of a large pot of biryani. At one point, the King is seen inhaling the aroma of the freshly cooked dish.





As restaurant staff assist the royal couple in packing the biryani and dates, King Charles can be heard asking, “Can we take some?” The King and Queen also appear to enjoy the food and the culinary tradition. In the video's caption, Khan mentioned that, given the King's speed and efficiency in packing dates, he was told he could have a job there every year. To this, he responded, “I may be past my sell-by date.”

Watch the full video below:

Who Is Asma Khan?

Born in July 1969 in Kolkata, Asma Khan is a British-Indian chef, restaurateur, and author, best known as the founder of the award-winning London-based restaurant Darjeeling Express. As per the official website of King's College London, she moved to the UK in 1991 after getting married. She studied law at King's College London and went on to complete a PhD in British Constitutional Law. However, her real passion was always food.





Khan's restaurant is celebrated for its all-female kitchen, primarily comprising South Asian immigrants. This unique approach not only delivers authentic Indian cuisine but also empowers women lacking formal culinary training. Her contributions to the culinary world have been widely recognized. In 2024, she was featured among TIME's 100 Most Influential People.





Apart from running her restaurant, Khan is a well-known advocate for social change. She is the first British chef to feature on Netflix's Chef's Table and has appeared on BBC Saturday Kitchen and Celebrity MasterChef. She has also been recognized globally, featuring in TIME's 100 Most Influential People and Vogue's 25 Most Influential Women lists.