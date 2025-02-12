Chef Margarita Fores, known for bringing Filipino cuisine to the global stage, has died in Hong Kong. She was 65. Her son and business partner, Amado Fores, shared the news on Instagram. Posting a white image, he wrote, "Dear Friends and Family, It is with a heavy heart that I share the sudden passing of my Mom, Margarita A. Fores. Our family is mourning this unexpected loss, and we kindly ask for your prayers during this time. We will be able to share more in due time. With gratitude, Amado."

According to Manila Standard, Fores was found unresponsive in her hotel room after missing a scheduled lunch meeting on February 11, 2025. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Reports say she was a two-time cancer survivor and had beaten thyroid cancer in 2006.





A pioneer in the culinary industry, Fores was born in the Philippines and later moved to New York with her family. After travelling to Italy, she opened her restaurant Cibo in 1997, offering Italian dishes at reasonable prices. The restaurant has since grown into a pasta and pizza chain with 30 locations across the Philippines. She also owned Lusso, Grace Park, and Alta.





Fores was known for her commitment to high-quality Italian and Filipino cuisine, with a focus on organic ingredients. She also appeared on international television shows, including Inspired with Anna Olson and CNN's Culinary Journeys.