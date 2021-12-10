Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on 9th December 2021. The happy star couple took to Instagram to share pictures from their nuptials in Rajasthan, much to the delight of fans and followers. Both the bride and the groom were dressed in designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's creations for their big day, and their ceremonies too were nothing short of awe-inspiring. The venue of the wedding gala was the Six Senses Resort Bawara in Sawai Madhopur, close to Ranthambore. While the Sawai Madhopur resort is known for its sumptuous Rajasthani food, the buzz was that exotic fruits and vegetables were imported to cater to the high-profile guests. We have the details of what was reportedly served as part of the grand wedding's menu and all about Vicky and Katrina's lavish wedding cake.

According to News18, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding included yummy desi treats like Kachori, Dahi Bhalla, and Chaat Papdi. Guests were also treated to North Indian delights such as kebabs and fish starters as per the report. Rajasthani cuisine was naturally a part of the Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding. It is said that Dal Bati Churma with 15 different kinds of Dal varieties were prepared for the amazing wedding feast.





Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding ceremonies would be incomplete without a grand cake. Reports suggest that the cake was a lavish multi-tiered one, designed by a Delhi-based patisserie run by Myrra Jhunjhunwala. Multiple pictures of Vicky-Katrina's wedding cake have also been circulating on social media. We could see the incredible detailing on the cake, decorated with fresh flowers and plenty of fruits. The official pictures of the star couple's cake are still awaited.





We would definitely love to see more such snippets from the grand Bollywood wedding! What did you think of the Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding food and cake? Tell us in the comments below.