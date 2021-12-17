Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's star-studded nuptials brought the internet to a standstill. After much speculation and a flurry of memes about the secrecy and strict no-photos policy, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal finally shared pictures from their wedding on social media. The love-filled moments and incredible photos of the Vicky-Katrina wedding got the internet talking and how. And now, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have returned to Mumbai and moved into their new flat which is in the same complex as that of another power couple - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Post their marriage, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share a picture of the yummy dish that she cooked in the kitchen of her new flat for the first time as a bride.

(Also Read: All About Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Drool-Worthy Wedding Menu And Cake)





Katrina Kaif cooked a delicious Sooji Halwa at home as a new bride. We could see the hearty treat that she placed in a bowl and shared on her Instagram stories. Maine banaya," she wrote pointing at the bowl of Halwa which seemed to have oodles of ghee. It was garnished with dry fruits such as raisins or Kishmish and looked absolutely tempting. "Chaunka Chardhana," she added with a smiley face emoji, referring to the Punjabi ritual wherein a bride cooks something special for her husband's family after the wedding - usually a sweet dish. She is given a gift or Sagan for completing this ritual.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in a grand ceremony on 9th December, 2021.

Kudos to Katrina Kaif for acing the Halwa preparation! We can't wait to see what she tries her hands at cooking next, especially since Vicky Kaushal is a big fan of home-cooked food. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had married in the midst of family and friends at a gala ceremony on 9th December 2021. The Six Senses Fort Bawara in Sawai Madhopur served as the venue for the grand wedding. A number of celebrities and stars also attended the ceremonies.