Allu Arjun never fails to win fans over with his stellar performances on screen, but there's more to him than just his acting chops. The actor is also a self-proclaimed foodie, known for his love of delicious food. Whether he is enjoying Indian dishes or spending food-filled moments with his wife, Sneha, and their kids, Allu Arjun truly knows how to savour life, one bite at a time. Recently, the family celebrated Allu Arjun's birthday, and Sneha gave us a peek into the celebration on Instagram. And, of course, the highlight was the four drool-worthy cakes! Each cake appeared to be a variation of chocolate, topped with white chocolate syrup, macarons, and chocolate shavings. In the pictures, Allu Arjun can be seen surrounded by his family, cutting the cake with a huge smile on his face. Take a look:

Earlier, Allu Arjun shared a picture on his Instagram Stories, originally posted by Sneha, where he was seen posing with their kids. While Allu Arjun held a delicious beverage in hand, the kids happily indulged in candy floss and lollipops. Read more about it here.





Sneha also recently revealed Allu Arjun's favourite food in an Instagram AMA session. When asked about his top food choice, she quickly replied, "Biryani." If you're a biryani fan, this is the news you've been waiting for! Biryani is a beloved dish across India, made with aromatic rice, juicy meat, and flavorful spices-it's the ultimate indulgence. Details here.





And who could forget the time Allu Arjun and his family enjoyed a "flying dining" experience in Goa? Sneha shared a throwback video on Instagram from their family vacation, showing Allu Arjun having a blast. From lounging on the beach to parasailing, the actor embraced all the fun activities with his signature enthusiasm. But what really caught our attention was the flying dining experience he shared with his daughter, Arha. The family enjoyed a mid-air dining setup, savouring delicious dishes as they dined above the ground. The video also showcased glimpses of all the yummy food they devoured during the trip. Sneha captioned the post, "The vibe of Goa." Take a look:







We can't wait for Allu Arjun's next food update!