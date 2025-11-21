Television actor Aly Goni has amused his millions of fans with his drastic weight loss journey after a leg injury. However, his transformation didn't happen overnight. He had gained 15 kilograms after his accident. Yet again, he lost about 8 kilograms over time through a disciplined routine, including balanced meals and regular workouts.

In a video posted on Instagram, Aly shared a montage of photos and videos that revealed the before-and-after stages of his weight-loss journey. Alongside this, he says, “A lot of people asked me, ‘How am I losing weight?' After the accident, my entire routine got messed up. I gained 15 kgs. But I started working on myself 2 months back. Now, I have lost 8 kg of weight. I am sharing my routine today.”

Inside Aly Goni's Balanced Diet And Supplements

Morning: The 34-year-old starts his day with coffee, followed by 5-6 boiled eggs and avocado for breakfast.

Pre-lunch: He also indulges in ACV Moringa 30 minutes before lunch to keep his calorie intake under control.

Lunch: Aly's meal includes lentils, curd, vegetables, salad, grilled chicken, and a small portion of Shirataki rice, a new form of Japanese rice. It is a low-calorie, low-carb substitute made from konjac yam, not a grain, and a popular gluten-free alternative for those on restrictive diets, as per a report by Netmeds. It can be used in many dishes because of its neutral flavour and multiple health benefits.

Pre-workout: Aly again savours a cup of black coffee before kickstarting his structured workouts and fitness training.

During workout: He takes BCAA (Branched Chain Amino Acids), which are a good source of muscle energy, as per a report by Healthline.

Post-workout: Without disclosing much about the sources, Aly simply reveals he used to have protein.

Pre-dinner: Yet again, he indulges in another glass of ACV Moringa and shares, “It has reduced my habit of drinking cold drinks.”

Dinner: It consists of grilled fish, chicken, and soup.

He captioned the video as “You guys kept asking… so here it is. My what I eat in a day — the plan that helped me drop 8 kgs.”

Watch the video here:

Besides his diet, the actor also focuses on rest and recovery to support his fitness and muscle-building goals. “My focus is on weight loss, but I also want to build muscle. I am a work in progress, but this routine is very effective,” Aly concludes.