Chef Shares Amazing Hack To Make Super Crisp Restaurant-Style French Fries

French fries are one of the most universally loved potato dishes. The humble dish appeals to all age groups and palates alike, whether had on its own or as a side dish with burgers and sandwiches. Restaurants have started to get creative with their fries, serving them with interesting toppings and flavours. There's something about French fries made in restaurants that's just so good, and somehow, a class apart from homemade ones. If you're wondering how exactly the super crisp restaurant-style fries can be recreated at home, we have found the perfect hack by professional chef and YouTuber Sonny Hurrell to get you started.





French fries can be easily made at home with this trick.





Better known as 'That Dude Can Cook', the creator is recognised for his short cooking videos and tips for a variety of dishes and cuisines. The 'Rosemary Salt' recipe video is one of his most-loved recipes. Sonny Hurrell shows us in a quick 51-second clip how to make crispy and delicious restaurant-style fries in three different ways. The clip has gone viral, receiving over 2.5 million views and more.

The video begins with chopping up the potatoes and soaking them in icy cold water for an hour. Chef recommends changing the water three times. Next, he dries them as much as possible with the help of a paper towel. Now begins the frying process for which he used peanut oil at 290 degrees. Chef fries in small batches for about five minutes, after which he leaves them to dry on a rack. He then proceeds to freeze them for two hours. The final step was to fry them for 4-5 minutes at 375 degrees, after which he presented the fries in three different avatars with flavours such as truffle oil, rosemary salt and curry powder.





Watch The Full Video Of The French Fries Hack Here:









