When we think of our childhood days, we tend to get nostalgic and reminisce them quite fondly. Do you remember the time when we could get an ice lolly in just five rupees? Or a samosa or a patty in the same amount? Food preferences may have changed and prices may have gone up, but our love for these foods remains the same. When an American blogger shared a hilarious rant about samosa prices, and that too in Hindi, we couldn't help but sit up and take notice. Watch the full video here:

The video was shared by popular food blogger and YouTuber Drew Hicks. Hailing from the USA, he often shares funny videos talking in Hindi much to the surprise of internet users. In this video, he shared a hilarious rant about samosa prices and how much they have risen in the past few years. "They use to be 5 Rupees a piece when I was a kid," he wrote in the caption. He complained that two samosas would cost ten rupees when he was a child, and now they have gone up to Rs. 500. He also showed a restaurant menu with prices in USD to demonstrate his case. "Let's return to Bihar," he wrote in the header text in Hindi.

The American blogger's rant received thousands of reactions and comments, along with 418k views. "There was lassi for 7.50 dollars," exclaimed one user while another said, "You are welcome to Bihar anytime!" A couple of users were also impressed with his grasp on Hindi and the accent he used.

What did you think of the American blogger's rant about samosa? Tell us in the comments.