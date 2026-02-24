One of America's most popular dessert brands, The Cheesecake Factory Bakery, has now arrived in India, bringing with it the legendary cheesecakes that have delighted diners for nearly five decades. Famous for offering more than 30 indulgent cheesecake flavours, the brand has now opened its first official outlet in Bengaluru. Many Indians already recognise the US brand name, thanks to the sitcom The Big Bang Theory, where a fictionalised restaurant inspired by it frequently appeared as the group's go-to dining spot, and where Penny also worked as a waitress.

First Stop: Bengaluru's Phoenix Mall of Asia

Bengaluru-based The Gourmet Cafe (TGC) has partnered with The Cheesecake Factory Bakery to introduce the American favourite to the Indian market.





The flagship store is now open at Phoenix Mall of Asia, with plans to add three to six additional outlets in the city within the year before expanding nationally.

Masthan Adam, founder and CEO of TGC, told Business Standard that India's dessert market, valued at around $30 billion, offers immense promise. "India is a serious market for us. The fact that we have launched a first-of-its-kind eggless cheesecake shows the level of commitment," he said.

Why The Cheesecake Factory Bakery Chose Bengaluru First

Adam explained that Bengaluru was chosen strategically: a tech-forward city with high disposable incomes, global exposure, and consumers known for embracing premium food and lifestyle brands early.





The Cheesecake Factory Bakery will also be available on multiple quick-commerce platforms across the city in the coming weeks.

55 Outlets Planned To Roll Out Across India

The brand's India expansion will primarily follow a QSR and kiosk-style model, with outlets sized between 800 and 1,200 square feet. These will be strategically located in malls, airports, high streets and delivery-centric neighbourhoods.





Over the next three to five years, TGC plans to open about 55 outlets across India, including six to ten premium stores in each metro. Select Tier-II cities, such as Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, will also be part of the rollout.

The Cheesecake Factory Introduces Eggless Cheesecake For India

In a significant localisation milestone, the company has created The Cheesecake Factory's first-ever eggless cheesecake, especially for India. Adam described it as the result of a structured R&D process rather than a basic recipe adjustment, underscoring long-term commitment to Indian preferences.

Cost Of Cheesecake

Average slice prices start at around Rs 500, slightly higher than many premium bakeries that range between Rs 380 and Rs 480.

Big Investment, Bigger Goals

TGC plans to invest nearly $60 million (around Rs 550 crore) over the next five years in store expansion, supply chain, brand-building and digital infrastructure. The company aims to reach a valuation of $75-100 million (Rs 620-830 crore) within the same period.





Beyond scaling store count, Adam said TGC wants to establish The Cheesecake Factory Bakery as India's go-to premium cheesecake destination, both online and offline, a gap that has long existed in the organised dessert space.