Iftar feasts are a wonderful way to bring families and friends together to break their fast with good food and warm company. And what is an iftar spread without a sweet treat to satisfy those cravings? Hina Khan recently offered a mouth-watering glimpse of her iftar table, featuring her homemade phirni. The actress shared a series of pictures on Instagram showing her proudly posing with her culinary creation. She served the dessert in four small bowls arranged neatly on a tray. Each bowl was filled to the top with creamy phirni and finished with a sprinkle of shredded coconut.





Hina also added several healthy options to her meal, including dry figs, dates, chia pudding, assorted fruits and vegetables, soaked walnuts and almonds, chana chaat and zam zam water paired with a protein shake and supplements. Her side note read, "Ramadan Mubarak. Iftaar special phirni by yours truly. It was yum. Sabko pasand aayi."





Check out Hina Khan's Instagram post below:

Last year, Hina Khan offered a sneak peek into her Iftar spread through her Instagram Stories. Despite currently undergoing treatment for stage-3 breast cancer, she made sure her meal was both nourishing and satisfying. Her Iftar plate featured roast chicken served with rice, along with crispy potato wedges and a duo of red and green chutneys to complete the wholesome spread. Read more about it here.





If you're also tempted to make phirni like Hina Khan, here's an easy recipe you can try at home.

Easy Homemade Phirni Recipe

Ingredients

1/2 cup basmati rice

1 litre full cream milk

1/2 cup sugar (adjust to taste)

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

A handful of chopped nuts (almonds, pistachios)

A few strands of saffron (optional)

1-2 tablespoons rose water (optional)

Desiccated or shredded coconut for garnish

Instructions

Wash the basmati rice and soak it for 30 minutes. Drain completely and grind it into a slightly coarse paste using a little water or milk.

Bring the milk to a gentle boil in a thick-bottomed pan, then lower the heat.

Add the ground rice paste, stirring continuously so it doesn't form lumps.

Cook on low heat until the mixture thickens. Stir often to avoid sticking.

Add sugar and continue cooking until the phirni becomes creamy.

Mix in cardamom powder, saffron and rose water if using.

Turn off the heat and let it cool slightly before pouring into small serving bowls.

Chill in the refrigerator for a few hours.

Sprinkle chopped nuts and shredded coconut before serving.

Enjoy your creamy, fragrant phirni just like Hina Khan's.