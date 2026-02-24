Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to marry on February 26 at ITC Mementos, located around 25 km from Udaipur. With the celebrations already underway, the couple has been posting glimpses from the much-talked-about 'Virosh' wedding, keeping fans eagerly watching every update. Along with the decor and outfits, fans are eagerly looking forward to the food being served during the wedding festivities.

Tuesday Festivities Begin With An Indian Breakfast Spread

A source told NDTV that the sangeet and mehendi ceremonies are scheduled for today, February 24.





The day began with a lavish Indian breakfast, featuring an elaborate spread of classic dishes, NDTV confirmed. Every dish had an Indian flavour, an ode to all kinds of Indian breakfasts.

Poolside Volleyball And Drinks

On February 23, Vijay Deverakonda gave fans a sneak peek into the pre-wedding fun by sharing a moment from a pool volleyball game. The setup even included a floating drinks tray - stocked with disposable cups and refreshing beverages, adding a playful touch to the festivities.

An Elegant Japanese Dinner

Later, the couple enjoyed a formal Japanese dinner. Rashmika shared a blurred top shot of the beautifully set dinner table, followed by a closer look at the Japanese menu. The table was decorated in pastel greens and pinks, featuring fresh flowers, green apples, grapes, pearl-studded placemats and a neatly folded green napkin embroidered with '#virosh' in pink - a charming detail for the occasion.

What To Expect At The Wedding Feast

While the full wedding dinner menu has not yet been officially revealed, reports suggest that guests may be treated to elements of South Indian hospitality. This may include meals served on banana leaves and specially arranged coconut water service - details that hint at a thoughtful and traditional dining experience planned for the big day.