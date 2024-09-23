Popular dairy brand Amul loves to celebrate historic achievements and national milestones with creative topicals. From social media trends to social issues, from sports news to celebrity tributes, Amul's topicals draw inspiration from a variety of subjects. Among the latest ones creating a buzz is its illustration in honour of India's dual victory at the 45th Chess Olympiad. The men's and women's teams have made the nation proud by winning their maiden gold medals at the tournament. Led by Srinath Narayanan, the men's team included Gukesh D, Praggnanandhaa R, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi and Pentala Harikrishna. Captained by Abhijit Kunte, the women's team included Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal and Tania Sachdev.





Amul's topical depicted two players from each team in a silhouette of a bread slice. A king chess piece topped with butter formed the centre of the illustration. "Kings and Queens of Chess," read the text at the top. At the bottom were the words, "Amul. Check it in bread." The caption reads, "#Amul Topical: India scripts history winning both men and women gold in Chess Olympiad 2024!" Check it out below:







Before this, Amul also celebrated Avani Lekhara's historic accomplishment at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Avani is the first Indian woman shooter to win two gold medals in the Paralympics. She broke her previous record with a score of 249.7 in the women's 10m air rifle event. Click here to read the full story.





