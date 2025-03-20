For the past nine months, astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore were stuck aboard the International Space Station. They departed for space on June 5, 2024, for what was supposed to be an eight-day mission. They were forced to extend their stay after their Starliner capsule suffered propulsion issues. It was only recently that the duo were able to fly back to Earth (on March 19, 2025) and their return has made headlines around the globe. Popular dairy brand Amul marked the occasion with a special topical. The illustration depicts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore waving as they lie on mobility aids after exiting the hatch of the space capsule.





Also Read: Amul Shares Fun Topical For Grok: "AI Assistant That Is Making Headlines"





Sunita Williams flashes a thumbs-up sign with one hand. As usual, Amul incorporates puns and wordplay into its topical. The text on top reads, "Truly Astronishing." This is a reference to the marvel that the astronaut duo managed to survive so many months in space when they had expected to return to Earth in a few days. At the bottom are the words, "This ISS wonderful." ISS refers to the International Space Station, of course. The caption of the post reads, "#Amul Topical: Sunita Williams returns after 9 months in space!"

Amul frequently celebrates big wins for different types of teams, organisations and personalities. Before this, the brand released a topical for the Indian men's cricket team's victory at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. "Always unbeaten, never uneaten. Champions chomp it," were the words on the illustration. It depicted captain Rohit Sharma alongside the iconic Amul girl. Rohit proudly holds the coveted ICC Trophy in one hand while enjoying a butter-smeared slice of bread in the other. Click here to read the full story.





Also Read: 'Loved Across The Board': Amul's Tribute For D Gukesh After Historic Win