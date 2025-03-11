Whenever there is a milestone, you can trust Amul to capture the moment with its creative and relatable topicals. Known for its witty and celebratory artworks, the dairy brand never fails to strike a chord with people. On Sunday, the Indian cricket team lifted its third ICC Champions Trophy by defeating New Zealand in the final in Dubai. To mark the historic win, Amul shared a topical on Instagram. The artwork features India's captain, Rohit Sharma, sitting on the field in his iconic blue jersey. Rohit proudly holds the coveted ICC Trophy in one hand while enjoying a butter-smeared slice of bread in the other. The beloved Amul girl sits beside him, offering another slice, with a fresh dollop of butter placed on a plate in front.

Adding to the charm, the topical carries a clever wordplay: "Always unbeaten, never uneaten. Champions chomp it." A side note proudly declares, "Amul Topical: India wins the Champions Trophy 2025!" Take a look:

Reactions quickly poured in. "Two champions ... Unbeaten!! The frame gets honoured," read one comment. Another found the topical "cute." "The Boss Hitman God," wrote a cricket fan. Many dropped multiple red hearts and fire emojis. Earlier this January, Amul congratulated Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah on becoming the ICC Cricketer of the Year. The credit goes to his stellar performance last year. Notably, he is also the first Indian fast bowler to receive the Sir Garfield Sobers Award.

Amul shared a topical on Instagram featuring Jasprit with the iconic Amul mascot. The photo captured the cricketer pointing his butter-laden finger up in the sky, holding a half-eaten bread in his other hand. The Amul girl also held a plate filled with bread and butter. The text attached to the snap read, "Bumeroh Uno." Meanwhile, Amul captioned the post, "Amul Topical: Indian pace spearhead is ICC Cricketer of the Year 2024!" Read all about it here.

