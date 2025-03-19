Grok, the AI assistant developed by Elon Musk's company xAI, has been making headlines with its witty and unfiltered responses. From human-like replies to quirky comebacks, it has the Internet buzzing! And if you haven't heard about Delhi Police's reply to Grok about challan – and its hilarious response – you might just be living under a rock. Riding on the viral moment, dairy giant Amul, known for its creative topicals, has dropped another fun poster. The illustration features a man sitting on a bike, holding buttered bread, while a robot – marked with an “X” (hinting at Elon Musk's platform) – stands beside him. The text on the poster cleverly read, "GROK around the clock," and using some witty wordplay, Amul added, "Have with chAI." Too good Amul, too good.





The text attached to the post read, “#Amul Topical: The AI Assistant that is making headlines!”

Elon Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter (now X) in October 2022 and rebranded its logo in July 2023. Back then, Amul marked the change by sharing a topical. The poster showed the beloved Amul girl holding a phone in one hand and a buttered toast in the other, with an “X” imprinted on it. Beside her, Twitter's blue bird was depicted flying out of a cage – a nod to the platform's transformation. Adding their signature humour, the topical was titled “X-it of the bird?” with the tagline “Amul…Logo ko bhaata hai.” The post's caption simply read, “Amul Topical: Twitter has a new logo.” Classic Amul – always on point! Click here to read the full story.

We cannot wait to see what the next Amul topical is!





