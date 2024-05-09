Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest web series 'Heeramandi' is making the headlines for all the right reasons. From an illustrious cast to the phenomenal set design and heart-warming music, the eight-episode series, released on the OTT platform, has gained global attention. And if you scroll through social media, you will find content creators, brands, etc. sharing their unique takes on the show. Guess who was the latest one to join the bandwagon? It's Amul. Known for its quirky topicals, the dairy brand's social media handles are a treat to watch. Recently, they shared a topical on SLB's new series, taking inspiration from one of the posters doing the rounds.





In their latest topical, we could see six women, with the face of the Amul mascot and costume of the 'Heeramandi' stars, sitting with bread-butter in their hands. All these characters, representing the leading ladies - Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chadha, and Sharmin Segal Mehta, were adorning yellow-coloured costumes and jewellery. The poster read, "Har Heeraine ke liye! (For every heroine)", adding "Glittering taste."

"Amul Topical: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama series impresses audiences..." the post read.

Here's the post for you:

The post instantly caught attention on the internet, with people reacting to it. "Heeramandi dekhne main dairy mat karo (Don't delay watching Heeramandi)," Netflix wrote in the comments section.





"Heeramandi k amul-ya abhushano ka nazara (A sight of the precious costume of Heeramandndi," a comment read.





"Sonakshi's sketch does full justice," a third comment read. Many people also reacted to the post with 'heart' and 'love' emojis and also shared comments like, "Fantastic" and "Good".





What are your thoughts regarding the Amul topical on 'Heeramandi'? Share it with us in the comments below.