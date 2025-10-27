Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away on Saturday, October 25, at the age of 74, following kidney-related complications. His last rites were held on October 26 at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai; the prayer meet is scheduled for today, October 27. Following the news of his death, Amul paid a heartfelt tribute. The popular dairy brand, known for its creative topicals, shared a monochrome picture of Shah on Instagram, captioned, "Amul Topical: Tribute to popular comedic actor!"

The illustration featured a sketch of Shah seated on a chair, flanked by two of his most famous on-screen characters. On one side was the memorable Municipal Commissioner D'Mello from the 1983 satire film 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro'. Standing opposite was the iconic Indravadhan Sarabhai from the 2004 sitcom 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'. The artwork clearly highlighted Shah's versatility. The text layout in the image was a playful nod to Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and the actor's excellent comic timing, reading: "Hasaane Bhi Do Yaaro." The tribute note read, "Satish Shah. 1951-2025."

Check out the full post below:

Satish Shah made his acting debut with the 1978 film Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan. He is credited with over 250 movies, including Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) and Om Shanti Om (2007).

Amul also paid tribute to advertising legend Piyush Pandey, who passed away on Friday, October 24, at the age of 70, following an infection. Pandey, known for creating classic and memorable advertisements for brands like Fevicol, Cadbury, and Asian Paints, was honoured with a black-and-white topical on Instagram. The image featured him with his signature mustache, writing on a sheet of paper - a clear nod to his impressive creative craft. Take a look:

The tribute serves as a perfect final curtain call for a comedic actor whose memorable characters and genius for timing will continue to bring joy to audiences for generations.