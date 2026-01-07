In many Indian households, ajwain has always been more than just a spice sitting on the kitchen shelf. It is what grandmothers quietly reached for when digestion felt off, bloating refused to settle, or meals felt heavier than usual. Long before fancy detox drinks entered the conversation, warm ajwain water was often suggested as a simple night-time remedy. Today, as more people look for gentle and sustainable ways to support weight loss, this old-school habit is making a quiet comeback. While it is not a magic drink that melts fat overnight, warm ajwain water may support the body in small but meaningful ways when consumed consistently and mindfully, especially as part of a balanced routine.





How Warm Ajwain Water May Support Weight Loss

1. May Improve Digestion After Dinner

Ajwain is known for its digestive properties. Ayurvedic expert, Dr. B.N. Sinha, says, "Carom seeds help in maintaining your digestive health. They treat any kind of abdominal discomfort due to indigestion like stomach pain or burning sensation.” Drinking warm ajwain water at night may help stimulate digestive enzymes, allowing the body to break down food more efficiently. Better digestion can reduce heaviness, which often makes people feel uncomfortable by bedtime.

2. Helps Reduce Bloating And Water Retention

Many people mistake bloating for weight gain. Ajwain has carminative properties, which may help reduce gas and abdominal bloating, as per a 2020 research paper. Drinking it warm at night can support smoother gut movement, helping the body release trapped gas and excess water. This may make the stomach feel flatter over time, especially with regular use.

3. May Support Better Appetite Control

Consuming warm ajwain water at night may help curb late-night cravings. Ajwain's strong flavour and warming effect can signal satiety, reducing the urge to snack after dinner, as per a 2025 research paper. Over time, this may help lower unnecessary calorie intake, which plays an important role in weight management.

4. Supports Metabolism Gently

Ajwain contains compounds like thymol that are believed to support metabolic processes. While this does not directly lead to fat loss, a well-functioning metabolism helps the body utilize food more efficiently. Drinking ajwain water warm may enhance this effect, especially when paired with a consistent eating schedule.

How Does Ajwain Water Benefit Your Body Other Than Weight Loss

If you think ajwain water is only beneficial for weight loss, then you are mistaken. Here are some other ways ajwain water can benefit your body:

1. May Help With Acidity And Indigestion

Warm ajwain water is often used to ease acidity and indigestion. It may help balance stomach acid levels and soothe discomfort caused by heavy or spicy meals. This makes it particularly useful after rich dinners.

2. Aids Cold And Flu

Ajwain has been a part of traditional medicine to treat common cold and flu. As per Dr B.N. Sinha, it is a storehouse of antioxidants and vitamin C that help boost immunity and nourish us from within, further protecting us from several seasonal diseases.

3. To Stop Greying of Hair

Ajwain seeds help in halting premature greying of hair. To prepare this mixture, add curry leaves, dry grapes, sugar and carom seeds in a single cup of water and cook. Drink one glass of this every day until you start seeing the results.

4. Supports Gut Comfort Over Time

Regular consumption of ajwain water may promote overall gut comfort by improving digestion and reducing recurring bloating. A healthier gut environment indirectly supports better weight regulation and nutrient absorption.

How To Make Ajwain Water | Ajwain Water Recipe

Making the perfect cup of ajwain water is simple. Follow these steps:

Take ½ to 1 teaspoon of ajwain

Add it to one glass of water

Boil for 5–7 minutes

Strain and drink warm

Avoid adding honey or sugar if weight loss is your goal.





How Much Ajwain Water Should You Drink?

For daily usage, ½ to 1 teaspoon of ajwain seeds simmered in 1 cup of water is enough. The mild preparation is gentle on the stomach and effective for daily use. Avoid drinking very concentrated or overly strong ajwain water, as it can be harsh for some people's stomachs.

Best Time To Drink Ajwain Water At Night

The best time to consume ajwain water is around 30–45 minutes after dinner. Avoid drinking it on a completely empty stomach if you are prone to acidity.





The most important point to note is that don't expect instant results with Ajwain water. This remedy works best with slow, daily consistency, as your grandmother would suggest!





So, add this grandma-approved hack to your weight-loss routine to shed extra kilos effortlessly. However, if you have gut issues or any underlying health conditions, it's best to consult a healthcare professional before making changes to your diet.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.