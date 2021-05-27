Amul's latest cartoon is a delicious ode to the F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion episode. The much-awaited special episode of the American sitcom is slated to air tonight (May 27, 2021). As the world braces for this ride of nostalgia, Amul, too, dived into the celebrations. The image has the six iconic characters of the show gazing at two big blocks of butter. “A must at reunions” reads the caption. “Have with B.R.E.A.D” Amul added using the trademark font of the sitcom. The hugely popular sitcom, which followed a group of six friends in their 20s and 30s, F.R.I.E.N.D.S had ended after 10 seasons in 2004.





So, while you get all nostalgic watching the six principal cast members get back together, we have curated a few buttery dishes that you can gobble up while you watch the F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion. Take a look:

Here're 3 Buttery Recipes For You:

1. Paneer Butter Masala:





One amazing dish could be paneer butter masala. This lip-smacking vegetarian dish has the richness of paneer, milk, cream, loads of spices, and dollops of butter. The best part of this recipe is that it can be prepared in less than an hour and is perfect for a house party. Here's the recipe.





2. Bread And Butter Pudding:





You can also opt for this tasty snack called bread and butter pudding. Instead of your regular desserts, make this sugar-free yet buttery sweet dish. Bread slices, low-calorie sweeteners, eggs, vanilla essence, nutmeg powder, and raisins with a lot of butter are all that you need to make this delicious pudding. Click here for the recipe.





3. Butter Chicken Twin Burger:





How about impressing your friends with a quirky butter chicken twin burger? This spice-filled gravy is prepared with butter, tomato, garlic, kasoori methi, chili, onion, lemon juice, and cream. It can be served with basic French fries. Here's the recipe for this dish.





We have given you some fun ideas to add butter to your in-house F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion party. Let us know what you ended up making finally, as you watch one of the most eagerly anticipated TV reunions ever.