'So no one told you, life was gonna be this way...' if that didn't make you want to sing along clap thrice, you are perhaps one of the (very few) people untouched by the enigma and euphoria of the show FRIENDS. A sitcom revolving around the lives of six friends in New York city - a show that wrapped up 18 years ago, also a show that continues to be one of the greatest, internationally-acclaimed series of all times. The cast of the show is coming back for a reunion special episode and needless to say the fans have lost their calm. "Friends: The Reunion", also known as "The One Where They Get Back Together" will air on 27th May 2021, ahead of the show, we look back at some of the greatest food moments from the sitcom.





Here Are 6 Food Moments From 'FRIENDS' That Made Us Laugh And A Wee Bit Hungry:





1. The One With The Turkeys





All the Thanksgiving episodes of the show went down in history as some of the funniest episodes of the show. More often than not, it was the resident chef Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) preparing a majestic feast for all her friends and guests. The piece de resistance would be the Turkey. Remember how Joey Tribbiani (Matt Le Blanc) put on special 'stretchy pants' to gorge on the Turkey because he convinced Monica that he would finish it on his own? Apart from just sitting pretty on the table, the Turkey also became a sort of a prop for the cast members, with Joey putting it on his head to 'scare people' and Monica on hers to amuse Chandler (Mathew Perry) in season 5.

2. The One With Rachel's Trifle





Things didn't go down too well for fashionista Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) when she decided to show off her cooking skills in yet another Thanksgiving episode of FRIENDS. Because of a tattered recipe book, she ended up making a sweet English trifle with a layer of...meat.





3. The One With Cheesecakes





In season 7, Chandler and Rachel are faced with the sweetest dilemmas of all times. Not only do they feast on a neighbour's cheesecake that was mistakenly delivered to Chandler once, but twice over. They do feel bad, but it was also "the best" cheesecake they ever had.











4. The One With Phoebe's Cookies





When Monica asks Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) for her grandmother's cookie recipe, Phoebe tells her that it was special recipe that went to grave with her grandmother. Monica tries making different batch of cookies to recreate the same, only for her to realise that Phoebe's grandmother ripped off the recipe from the popular cookie brand 'Nestle Toll House'.





5. The One With Ross' Sandwich





When Ross (David Schimmer) hits a bit of a rough patch, he requests sister Monica to make him his favourite sandwich. Made up of turkey, stuffing, gravy, and a slice of gravy-soaked bread in the middle, a.k.a. the Moist Maker, the sandwich is so dear to Ross that he sticks a note on it, asking people at his work to stay away from it, after the first time it was stolen. He later realises that it was his boss who snuck in a bite, what follows is an epic (and hilarious) meltdown hat shakes New York City.





6. The One With Joey's Fries





In the tenth season, Phoebe sets up one of her friends for a date with Joey. Everything goes well until she starts digging into Joey's plate for fries, only to realise later that 'Joey doesn't share food'.

These are just some of the iconic food moments from the show that prove that the 'Friends' were also foodies of the highest order. Did we miss out on any of your favourite moment? Do let us know in the comments below.

