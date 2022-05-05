The summer season is upon us and the rising temperature is taking a toll on our overall health. While some parts of the country got a recent relief (from the extreme heatwave) due to thunderstorms, rainfall and strong winds, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that a fresh heatwave spell is likely to spread over different parts of India from May 5. Reportedly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon chair a review meeting on the current heatwave condition in the country, after his arrival from his France tour.





In fact, today heat waves and extreme temperatures are the only topics of concern among people everywhere, even on the internet. If you scroll through social media, you will find #heatwave trending across different platforms, with people sharing posts, videos and memes on the same. One such post recently grabbed our attention. It was by the dairy brand Amul - which is known for its quirky topical and posts.





Amul took to its Instagram and Twitter to share a topical on heatwave that features the Amul mascot (girl) out in the sun with an umbrella, wiping off the sweat. Amul captioned the topical, "Itna Sun aata kyun hai bhai?"





"#Amul Topical: Intense heatwave across India!" the post read. Take a look:





The post in no time went all over the internet, with people indulging in funny and witty conversation on the post. "Broo come to Bengaluru...It's raining a lot...a different approach," read a comment. Another person replies, "Sholay" - signifying heat.





Find some more quirky comments below:























What are your thoughts on Amul's topical on heatwave? Do let us know in the comments below.