Who can resist a perfectly baked pizza? Just like us, mom-to-be Masaba Gupta can't get enough of a delicious slice. And guess what? Even at her baby shower, pizza was the “showstopper of the night!” How do we know? The fashion designer herself revealed it in her recent Instagram Stories. She reposted a picture originally shared by Queen Margherita's Pizzeria, which showcased a mouthwatering pizza with the text, “Thank you Masaba Gupta, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor for letting us jazz the party with our art.” While reposting the image, Masaba wrote, “Name a better pizza spot in the city—I'll wait! We love you Queen Margherita's Pizzeria.” And yes, the pizza was loaded with pesto and mozzarella cheese. Sounds yummy, right?





Watch Masaba Gupta's story below:

If the latest photo from Masaba's baby shower is making you crave some scrumptious pizza, here are some homemade recipes for you:

1. Chicken Pizza

Non-veg and Italian food lovers will never say no to this chicken pizza recipe. Here, the tender chicken base is overloaded with cheese. Here is the recipe.

2. Healthy Paneer Pizza

Want to enjoy a pizza but a healthy one? This wheat flour paneer pizza recipe will do the work. Click here for the recipe.

3. Chicago Deep-Dish Pizza

Who doesn't like a traditional deep-dish pizza? Well, the deliciously baked pizza with sausage, peppers and onions layered with zesty tomato sauce and cheese toppings is already arousing our hunger. Find the recipe here.

4. Polo Coriandolo Pizza

Want to make a delicious pizza for lunch or dinner for guests coming over? The Polo Coriandolo pizza with feta cheese, coriander leaves and lemon olive oil flavour has the potential to become the centre of attraction. Recipe here.

5. Crispy Cabbage Pizza

You can try yet another mouth-watering veg pizza made with loads of crispy cabbage, mushrooms, onion and mozzarella cheese, followed by tempting herbs and spices. We bet you won't regret replacing it with a non-veg one. Read the recipe here.





Click here to read all about Masaba Gupta's biscuit and caramel-themed baby shower.