Who does not love burgers? The juicy patty placed between buns is a quick fix for hunger pangs. Just like the rest of us, Natasa Stankovic also enjoys eating burgers. Need proof? Head straight to her Instagram Stories. On Monday, August 26, She posted a snap of a McDonald's burger featuring a meaty patty sandwiched between two buns. The top bun was adorned with black and white sesame seeds. Oh, and the sight of the melted cheese slice had us craving a burger right away. Alongside the burger, we could also spot another burger, a dip and fries in the background.

We all know that stopping at just one burger is nearly impossible for any foodie. In her next upload, Natasa shared a snap of another cheesy burger with the caption, “One wasn't enough,” and we could not agree more.

If you are also craving some burgers, here are a few recipes for you:

1. Fried Chicken Burger

If you are looking for a popular burger recipe, the fried chicken burger is a top contender. The tender, crunchy-coated chicken paired with soft buns is sure to leave you craving more. Check out the recipe here.

2. Chicken 65 Burger

We Indians have a unique way of adding some desi tadka to all our dishes. This Chicken 65 burger recipe perfectly blends American buns with a traditional South Indian-style chicken filling. It's the ultimate fusion of flavours. Here is the recipe.

3. Masala Prawn Burger

The masala prawn burger recipe is a must-try for seafood lovers. This fusion dish is packed with crispy veggies and spiced prawns, making it a zesty burger that perfectly satisfies both your seafood and burger cravings. Find the recipe here.

4. Quinoa Veggie Burger

Vegetarian food lovers need not worry. This wholesome burger recipe features nutritious quinoa patties, making it a delicious and healthy choice. Recipe here.

5. Tawa Paneer Burger

If you are also a fan of paneer, then you can make this desi-style burger at home. The smoky flavour of the paneer infused with the burger buns is super delicious. Click here for the recipe.