Ananya Panday, not too long ago, jetted off to Ibiza with her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey and sister Rysa. Needless to say, the Spanish family vacation was all things fun. Surrounded by delectable food, serene waters and amazing company, the Panday family surely had a great time. How do we know this? Well, Bhavana Pandey has shared a series of pictures of their family time together, and we can't help but gaze at the images. And what caught our attention? The food. Yes, the picture shows the family of four sitting at the dinner table while posing at the camera. In the still, while Chunky and Bhavana are enjoying their chilled beer and wine, two empty glasses of a drink can be seen kept in front of Ananya and Rysa.





Bhavana Pandey also gave us a glance at their dinner menu and it was a feast. We saw a plate of crispy croquettes, beautifully garnished with some sauce and herbs. It was kept next to tomato salsa served with freshly baked toasted garlic bread. They also enjoyed some finely sliced and chopped meat, garnished with exotic herbs. Bhavana Pandey shared the series of pictures with the caption “Familia.”





Chunky Panday also shared an array of pictures from the holiday. The actor revealed that on the trip they were joined by their friends for dinner. The picture was taken after they finished their dinner, as we could see their empty glasses of drinks and finished plates.







In the next story, Chunky Panday was seen quizzing his Instagram family about their preferences. He posted a collage picture of himself. In the first image, the actor is seen drinking orange juice, while in the second photo, he is seen holding a glass full of beer.

Ananya Panday also shared a series of pictures summarizing her trip to Ibiza. It turns out that the actress made sure to keep herself hydrated on this vacation. While soaking in some Vitamin D, Ananya was seen quenching her thirst with coconut water by the pool.







On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in her upcoming romantic drama Dream Girl 2, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.