It seems Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is on a much-needed break after her big-screen release 'Liger'. For months, we saw the actor on a promotional spree with co-star Vijay Deverakonda. The two visited different states in India, attended events, press conferences and more. After the release (of the movie), Ananya is currently in London, soaking the city vibes. And she has been sharing glimpses of it all on Instagram. The super active celebrity on social media enjoys 23.6 million followers on the photo-sharing app, whom she keeps updated with glimpses of all her daily life activities. But, what we enjoy the most are her food stories. Don't believe us? We suggest, take a look at her latest food story.





Keeping up with the tradition, Ananya shared glimpse of her latest indulgence in London and it looked all things cute and dreamy. In the picture, we saw a petty-looking mushroom-like pastry with crumbles, berries and a sauce drizzled all around. The dessert was vibrant, colourful and looked quite yummy too. "Cutest little dessert," she captioned the post along with 'happy' and 'mushroom' emojis. Take a look:

Photo Credit: Instagram

Earlier, throughout her promotional activities for 'Liger', we saw Ananya indulging in yummy foods wherever she visited. From giant Gujarati thali to Kerala-style Sadya and also ice-creams and early morning pastries, she had it amid her busy schedule.





On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in a film titled 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film will also star Siddhant Chaturvedi and 'The White Tiger' famed Adarsh Gourav. The film is slated for a 2023 release.