The winter season is incomplete without gajar ka halwa. More than a dessert, this quintessential treat feels like a warm hug on a chilly day. The sweet aroma pulls us in, and the first bite causes a flavourful explosion in our mouths. The thought itself is oh-so-appetising, right, foodies? Not just us, but Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula, also believes in "gajar ka halwa supremacy." Her latest Instagram entry echoed a similar sentiment. The post captures a delicious picture of gajar ka halwa in a bowl. Anshula's side note read, "Gajar halwa supremacy. 'Tis the season." Take a look:

Previously, Anshula Kapoor took a breakfast quiz and posted her preferences through a video on Instagram. When asked to choose between egg bhurji and scrambled eggs, she selected bhurji. Between bhurji and avocado toast, the latter turned out to be the winner. Anshula rejected poha, oatmeal, and egg benedict, ultimately sticking with avocado toast. However, it was the omelette that finally took its place. After another series of "this or that," Anshula finally settled on the ultimate Punjabi breakfast: aloo paratha. Read the full story here.

Anshula Kapoor's culinary updates are a delight. Last year, she conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram. Anshula's followers flooded her timeline with food-related queries. When a user asked, "What did you have for lunch?" Anshula was quick to reply, "Cabbage, lobiya (black-eyed peas), raita, and rice." Indeed, nothing beats the comfort and magic of home-cooked meals. Read the full story here.

We await more foodie glimpses from Anshula Kapoor. What do you think she'll indulge in next?